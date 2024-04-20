Orange County youth counselor accused of lewd acts with young girls

An Orange County man who worked as a youth counselor was arrested and accused of inappropriately touching young girls.

The suspect was identified as Elijah Domminic Barrera, 29, according to the Garden Grove Police Department.

The alleged incidents took place in August 2014 while Barrera worked as a counselor at the Boys & Girls Club located at 9860 Larson Avenue in Garden Grove.

Both victims were young girls who were 6 and 7-8 years old at the time of the alleged incidents.

In March 2023, police were contacted by a victim who said they were touched inappropriately by Barrera. During a follow-up investigation, detectives located a second victim who identified Barrera as the suspect.

On April 19, Barrera was located and arrested in the city of Orange. He was booked into the Orange County Jail on two counts lewd and lascivious acts with a child.

Elijah Domminic Barrera, 29, seen in a booking photo from the Garden Grove Police Department.

Detectives believe there could be more victims who have yet to come forward.

Anyone who may be a victim or has information on the case can call Detective Adam Nikolic at 714-741-5877 or email him at AdamN@ggcity.org.

