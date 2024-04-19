Opinion: Texas public school students, teachers deserve the legislature’s support

Public schools shape futures, from hard and soft skills to academic foundations and discovering passions that will set young students on the path to success in college, careers, and life.

Great things are happening in Corpus Christi- and Coastal Bend-area schools, and this sort of progress and innovation deserves support from our state leaders.

The CITGO Innovation Academy for Engineering, Environmental, and Marine Sciences at Moody High School is one example of how our schools, in partnership with local employers, inspire and prepare students for their futures.

Mary Carroll High School has a unique Dental Science Program that blends classroom and hands-on learning. During this time, students can earn industry-recognized certification as dental assistants.

Roy Miller and W.B. Ray High Schools are similarly innovating with Career and Technical Education (CTE) and International Baccalaureate programs that provide choice and opportunity for every student.

From the Port of Corpus Christi to the local energy sector to technology firms like Tesla’s battery operations in Robstown, major employers across the Coastal Bend and South Texas know this, too. Businesses, industry leaders, and community leaders work closely with our local school districts to ensure today's students are college- and career-ready with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in life.

But they can’t do it alone. Across the business community, among parents, and with teachers, there’s genuine concern that leaders at the Texas Capitol have shown a lack of commitment to our public school students and educators.

But they can't do it alone. Across the business community, among parents, and with teachers, there's genuine concern that leaders at the Texas Capitol have shown a lack of commitment to our public school students and educators.

We need more leaders like retiring Rep. Abel Herrero, who was willing to stand stalwart and defend public school funding.

Looking back on 2023, what did our public schools receive from the Texas Legislature? Sadly, not much, especially in terms of much needed funding.

Texas continues to rank in the bottom 10 nationwide for per-student funding, around $4,000 per student below the national average, a disheartening and unsustainable ranking. Lawmakers should have increased the basic allotment for Texas public schools during last year’s many regular and special legislative sessions, but they failed to do so.

The $2.4 trillion Texas economy is now the eighth-largest economy among the nations of the world, larger than Canada, Italy, and more. As Texas' strong economy continues to propel the state into an economic powerhouse across the country and world, it is imperative we support the next generation of doctors, entrepreneurs, welders, mechanics, and teachers in our public schools.

Speaking of teachers, state leaders also should have given our teachers a raise. Amid a state and national teacher shortage, the failure to invest in this critical workforce is a great disservice to our students and these professionals.

Texas's economic engine is strong, but if leaders fail to fund what fuels that engine—strong public schools—our long-term economic success will falter as businesses look elsewhere for their workforce.

Decisions at the Capitol directly impact our local schools. With no increases in funding by legislators in Austin, an increasing number of local school districts across our state, including Corpus Christi ISD, are facing budget deficits.

These deficits will force districts to make painful cuts to student services and classrooms because the state chose not to act and deliver the funding our schools need. This is already happening to neighboring school districts around the state and will continue to be an issue as the State fails to do its part in school funding.

However, there is still so much that can be done together. We cannot give up fighting for our local public schools. Each and every one of us has a duty to advocate for our students.

As a first-generation high school and college graduate, I know the value a strong public education provides. Public education isn't just important to me; it is deeply personal. Education is the great equalizer. That’s why it’s so important for Texans to get to know the candidates on their ballot this election year. These are the leaders—state representatives and state senators—who directly impact our local schools through funding and policy decisions at the Capitol.

These state leaders have the final say in spending our tax dollars. Are they doing right by our children and our professional teachers who support them? As we look ahead to the November election, your vote and your voice matter and are needed more than ever.

Together, parents, business owners, local community leaders, teachers, and students must remind Texas lawmakers that money matters in public education and that students and teachers are a worthwhile and critical investment.

Sophie Torres is a Regional Advocacy Director for Raise Your Hand Texas, online at raiseyourhandtexas.org.

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Opinion: Texas public school students, teachers deserve lege support