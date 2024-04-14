Opinion: Chuck Edwards counts on voter ignorance in believing Biden causes inflation

I stopped at a Haywood Road minimart this week, and the total for a Dasani bottled water (16 ounces) and chocolate milk (12 ounces) was a whopping $9.50. That seemed steep, so I asked the clerk if this was correct. She scanned the items again and assured me it was.

“That’s Bidenomics,” said a gentleman behind me, indicating that he has zero grasp on how the economy or inflation work and that he’s incapable of reading anything past a headline (or simply taking any Fox News pundits’ word for things without interrogating them further himself).

It’s the ignorance this man displayed that the current iteration of our Republican Party — our own Chuck Edwards included — is banking on this upcoming election cycle. How else do you explain how casually they throw out claims that need only the slightest research or interrogating to debunk?

On March 28, 2024, Edwards tweeted how “Bidenomics has made life harder for Western North Carolinians,” linking to a graphic from the @HouseGOP account that alleges Biden is responsible for the inflation that has caused costs to rise 18.6%. Edwards (and many of his Republican compatriots) has done this before, bemoaning the price of groceries, clothing, etc., and blaming Biden on inflation, which is working if the gentleman behind me in line is any indication.

In January, Groundwork Collaborative released a report that found that corporate price gouging has driven more than half of the inflation (53%) in the last two quarters of 2023 and that corporate profits have skyrocketed 29% since the start of the pandemic.

“It’s one thing for corporations to pass reasonable increased costs to consumers. It’s another for them to line their coffers by exploiting Americans who are just trying to get by,” said Liz Pancotti, strategic adviser for Groundwork and a co-author of the report.

While the report mentioned here is new, this information is not. All you need to do is Google “What causes inflation?” and you can find reports and/or news stories from each of the past 10 years showcasing how corporate profits contribute disproportionately to inflation.

And here, Edwards — who works for and profits from a corporation that’s been steadily increasing its prices (though McDonald’s has recently promised to lower prices after much viral backlash against its inflation efforts) — would have you think Joe Biden is responsible for your inordinately priced groceries.

The danger from the U.S./Mexican border is another issue Edwards (and Republicans at large) loves to misrepresent. During the Republican rebuttal of the most recent State of the Union, Alabama Sen. Katie Britt highlighted the Georgia murder of Laken Riley, who was killed by an undocumented migrant. Edwards, showing his typical fealty to the Republican establishment, also politicized this murder via Twitter and even introduced a bill to “bring justice for victims and their families who are harmed by an illegal immigrant.”

Edwards is obviously hoping you never Google “Do illegal immigrants commit many violent crimes?” because what you’d find first is a Stanford Study titled “Law Abiding Immigrants: The Incarceration Gap Between Immigrants and the U.S. born,” which tracks data from 1850 to 2020 and finds that immigrants are 60% less likely than U.S born citizens to commit crimes. This isn’t a fluke study, either. The same Google search showcases recent studies by the New York Times and Marshall Project that found between 2007 and 2016, there was no link between undocumented immigrants and a rise in crime, or a 2019 CATO Institute study that found in Texas specifically, undocumented immigrants were 37.1% less likely to be convicted of crimes.

Notice how my argument uses sources, data, methodology (in this case, Googling, but still), and quotes. What do Edwards and Fox News have? Headlines and anecdotes with no context. Tweets with no substance. And why wouldn’t he take this approach? It’s easy. It’s lazy. And … it’s working.

Edwards — and the Republican establishment — are counting on the ignorance (note I’m saying ignorance, not stupidity here) of their base to propel them to victory in 2024. They’re counting on the collective ignorance of the country in order to keep perpetuating misinformation that keeps us upset and them rich and powerful.

Later this week, I stopped by my go-to minimart on Charlotte Highway. The same water and chocolate milk? $5.25. Is that Bidenomics at work? Or is it just a business choosing not to take advantage of our current economic conditions?

Pat Brothwell is a former high school teacher and Pennsylvania expat and current writer and marketer living and working in Asheville. His writing has also been featured in the Charlotte Observer, Fast Company and GQ.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Opinion: Chuck Edwards misleads voters to think Biden causes inflation