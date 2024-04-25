Operation Paradise City concludes with 52 arrests, 24 firearms, Lee sheriff says

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno on Thursday, April 25, 2024, announced the conclusion of the sheriff's office's narcotics Operation Paradise City with 52 arrests, 24 firearms seized and nearly 100 pounds of narcotics confiscated.

A new narcotics operation concluded with the arrests of 52 people, Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno announced Thursday. Twenty-two of the arrests carry charges related to drug trafficking, he said.

Operation Paradise City netted nearly 2 kilograms of cocaine; 1 kilogram of fentanyl pills; 1 kilogram of MDMA; more than 13 pounds of meth; and 81 pounds of marijuana.

Marceno said the sheriff's office also seized 24 firearms, adding that their top three suspects in the operation have multiple robbery, aggravated battery and assault with a deadly weapon charges and prior convictions.

Drug homicides probed: Lee Sheriff announces new task force that hits drug deaths at the source

The sheriff pointed that one of the suspects in the operation, who attempted to flee the state, was arrested in DeSoto County.

County commissioners, undercover deputies and members of the Drug Enforcement Administration joined Marceno for the announcement.

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno on Thursday, April 25, 2024, announced the conclusion of the sheriff's office's narcotics Operation Paradise City with 52 arrests, 24 firearms seized and nearly 100 pounds of narcotics confiscated.

Lt. Todd Olmer, spokesperson for the sheriff's office, told The News-Press the sheriff's office has four active overdose death cases since their Drug Homicide Investigation Team was announced in November.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Threads @tomasfrobeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran and Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Lee sheriff: Narcotics operation nets 52 arrests, 24 firearms