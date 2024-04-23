OOPS! Eric Trump Freaks Out Over Dad’s Trial But Gets 1 Very Awkward Thing Wrong

Eric Trump’s latest defense of his dad Donald Trump — who is currently on trial in his hush money case — went awry as he made one major mistake.

The Trump scion on Monday told Fox News’ Sean Hannity that, “Every time I watch my father walk into that courtroom it breaks my heart because they [the Democrats] will stop at nothing […] to take the man down and no one believes this nonsense, right?”[

Eric Trump complained about his four-times-indicted dad being brought to trial so close to the 2024 election and suggested, without evidence, that it was only because he was “winning in the polls” as presumptive GOP nominee.

Eric Trump: My father was focused on running the United States of America, not bookkeeping… not there was anything done wrong in the bookkeeping pic.twitter.com/FGLql4n9Hc — Acyn (@Acyn) April 23, 2024

Then he claimed, “My father was focused on running the United States of America, not bookkeeping, not there was anything done wrong in the bookkeeping.”

But Trump is charged with 34 felony counts over the alleged falsification of business records to cover up $130,000 paid to porn actor Stormy Daniels — before the 2016 election - so that she wouldn’t reveal an alleged affair.

In other words, the allegations stem from when Trump was not, as his son put it, yet “running the United States of America.”

Critics on X (formerly Twitter) highlighted that:

He wasn’t “running a country” when all this took place. He was an unelected private citizen. — Ash🚩 (@err_aticAF) April 23, 2024

He wasn't even President when this all took place — RidinwithBiden (@tltown2019) April 23, 2024

He wasn’t president when he committed these crimes. — 𝕊𝕦𝕟𝕕𝕒𝕖_𝔻𝕚𝕧𝕚𝕟𝕖 (@SundaeDivine) April 23, 2024

In 2016, before he was president? — D Villella ❄️ (@dvillella) April 23, 2024

Yeah, he wasn't running the country when he made those payments. Nice try, forgotten son. — Oeishik🎱 (@NoOneUnscripted) April 23, 2024

Related...