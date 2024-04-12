Oops. Colorado lawmaker forgets loaded 9mm Glock unattended in capitol restroom

State Representative Don Wilson left a loaded, 9mm Glock handgun in a bathroom of the Colorado State Capitol on Tuesday, on the heels of a bill under consideration to prohibit firearms in sensitive spaces—including the Rotunda.

The Colorado State Patrol, which is responsible for security at the Capitol, reported that a semiautomatic firearm was found on the shelf of a single-occupancy unisex restroom. The building staff discovered the weapon around 9:30 p.m. and immediately called the State Troopers, “indicating the firearm was unattended for 23 minutes before being discovered by janitorial staff,” in a statement released by CSP.

“I want to be clear that I take full and complete accountability for the incident,” Wilson said in a written statement posted Thursday on X, former Twitter.

“I made a mistake and am very sorry. I take firearm safety very seriously. This is a humbling experience, and I will reaffirm my commitment to responsible handling procedures.”

Colorado State Representative Don Wilson (R-Monument)

The weapon was returned to Wilson after law enforcement determined that no state statutes were violated and no criminal charges were pending as a result of the incident.

State Representative Julie McCluskie said the situation further emphasizes the need for firearm prohibition legislation.

“The consequences of leaving a firearm unattended in a public space could be very serious,” said the Democratic lawmaker.

Coincidentally, a state senate bill was being debated in the legislature that would expand the locations where people could not legally carry a firearm, regardless of whether it was concealed or open, including the Colorado Capitol, voting centers, and schools.

“This should not have happened and cannot happen again, and this is why our caucus is pursuing legislation to prohibit carrying firearms in the Capitol,” said McCluskie.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Colorado Rep Don Wilson forgets loaded 9mm Glock in capitol bathroom