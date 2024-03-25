Online Pennsylvania unclaimed property auction being held this week; here’s what you can bid on

An online auction for unclaimed property in Pennsylvania will happen on Wednesday, Treasurer Stacy Garrity announced.

The auction includes jewelry, currency, precious metals and other items that have been in the state treasury’s vault for over three years.

“Our first priority is always to return unclaimed property to the rightful owners,” Garrity said. “But even though we have the largest working vault in the nation, we constantly receive new unclaimed property and need to make room for it. We work to find the rightful owner of every piece of tangible unclaimed property for at least three years before anything is sent to auction. And auction proceeds are carefully tracked and will always remain available for the owner to claim – whether that happens next month or 50 years from now.”

Some of the items included in the auction are:

14K gold and enamel lorgnette (opera glasses)

27.22 ounces of palladium (a form of platinum)

1908 St. Gaudens $20 gold coin

18K white gold watch with emerald-cut marquise diamond

Antique jewelry, including a hair locket with an inscription from 1829

Johnson Matthey 100 oz. silver bar

14K yellow gold rosary and prayer beads

Andre Harvey 14K yellow gold frog necklace

Platinum ring with 1.71 carat diamond

A 1906-D Liberty Head $20 gold coin.

The auction starts at 9 a.m.

Interested bidders can click here to register.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Ames Department Stores to open 35 brick-and-mortar locations across US Divers recover man’s body from Allegheny River in Pittsburgh Dump truck, pickup truck crash in Pittsburgh neighborhood VIDEO: Man critically injured after being shot through window of McKeesport home, police say DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts