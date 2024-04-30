Online auction planned for contents of closed Bixby Hospital in Adrian

Furniture and artwork from patient rooms are among the items being auctioned from the closed ProMedica Bixby Hospital in Adrian.

ADRIAN — Looking for some commercial kitchen equipment, office furniture or medical equipment? Many items like that and others from the former ProMedica Bixby Hospital are being auctioned.

The auction is scheduled to take place online from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 30. Items will be available for in-person inspection from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 30 at the hospital, 818 Riverside Ave. in Adrian, a news release said. Items can be removed from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, and Thursday, May 2.

Anyone who would like to participate but does not have computer access may contact auction service provider Biddergy.com at 866-260-1611 for more information.

A dishwashing line with dish racks and hand sink is among the items being auctioned from the closed ProMedica Bixby Hospital in Adrian.

Most of the hospital complex is slated to be torn down. It closed in 2020. A housing development has been proposed for the site.

All bids will be placed online at biddergy.com, which is a Michigan-based auction company.

Subscribe Now: For all the latest local developments, breaking news, and high school and college sports content.

Items up for auction include office furniture, all sorts of kitchen equipment, medical equipment, lockers, storage racking, facility equipment and supplies, the release said.

A conference table, podium and an overhead projector are among the items being auctioned from the closed ProMedica Bixby Hospital in Adrian.

Exercise equipment and furniture from patient rooms are among the lots. Many items are collected into lots, frequently with the furniture from a complete office or meeting room. Even artwork from some of the rooms are included.

"This is your chance to bid on all remaining contents of the former Bixby hospital!" the news release from biddergy.com said.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: Online auction planned for contents of closed Bixby Hospital in Adrian