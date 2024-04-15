OneBlood, Action News Jax team up for the Spring into Action Blood Drive

Action News Jax and OneBlood are teaming up for the Spring Into Action Blood Drive on Monday, May 6 through Friday, May 10.

Here is a list of places, dates, and times where the drive will take place:

Select locations Date and time Publix May 6, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. YMCA May 7, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Action News Jax

11700 Central Parkway, #2, Jacksonville, FL May 8, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. First Florida Credit Union May 9, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Beaver Toyota and Beaver Chevrolet May 10, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All donors will receive:

FREE OneBlood T-Shirt

$20 eGift Card

Wellness Checkup including blood pressure, pulse, temperature, iron count, and cholesterol screening

To book your appointment, click here.

For more information, please call 1.888.9.DONATE (1.888.936.6283).

Thank you for being a blood donor! We look forward to seeing you soon.

THE FINE PRINT

ID required. Donors must be at least 16 years old. Those who are 16 years old need parental permission. See website for more details. *One offer per donor, per donation. Gifts may vary. No cash value. Non-transferable. While supplies last. If you have recently donated, thank you. Please visit us when you are eligible to donate again. **Donor must have successful donation to obtain test results. If donor does not have account created in donor portal already, they must provide email address to phlebotomist at the time of registration so account can be created. Donor will receive email post donation with instructions. The same email provided at registration is used to activate donor portal account. Two Jumbo Shrimp tickets to the first 50 donors only available at the Action News Jax studio drive on Wednesday, May 8. Jumbo Shrimp tickets are NOT available at any other blood drive mentioned above.