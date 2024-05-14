One week left of session: What's still on the table at the legislature?

ST. PAUL — The clock is ticking on Capitol Hill in St. Paul with less than a week left of the 2024 legislative session.

So far, Democratic Gov. Tim Walz has signed 24 bills into law since February, over three times less the amount signed in the 2023 regular session. The session has been marked by close voting margins and a shakeup in the DFL caucus after State Sen. Nicole Mitchell was charged with burglary after allegedly breaking into the home of her stepmother. The scandal following her arrest has stood as a roadblock in the final weeks of session as her Republican colleagues attempt to prohibit her from voting.

The legislature officially adjourns Monday, May 20.

Here's what you need to know.

Equal rights constitutional amendment

The proposal to put forward a constitutional amendment to add a further layer of abortion rights protection would also secure equal rights across "race, color, creed, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, age, disability, ancestry or national origin."

The amendment would pose a question to voters in 2026: "Shall the Minnesota Constitution be amended to say that all persons shall be guaranteed equal rights under the laws of this state, and shall not be discriminated against on account of race, color, national origin, ancestry, disability, or sex, including pregnancy, gender, and sexual orientation?"

A ballot measure like this would be expensive to campaign for and a previous version stalled last year, even with bipartisan support.

Sports betting

Once a hopeful proposition, it's unclear if there's a path forward this year for legalizing sports betting in the state. Opposition has shown to be bipartisan, some critics worrying about the effects of legalization on gambling addictions and others disapproving of leaving the moderation up to Minnesota's federally recognized tribes.

Uber and Lyft resolution

Less than two months out from Uber and Lyft's promised departure date, progressive Minneapolis City Council Members and legislators still have not made peace with the rideshare giants. DFLers are vying for a pay increase for drivers and proposed a deal that neither company agrees would be sufficient to make them stay.

— Sam Woodward is the Minnesota elections reporting fellow for USA Today. You can reach her at swoodward@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: Minnesota legislature enters last week of session