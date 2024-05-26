One person killed, three others hospitalized after pickup trucks crash, SC cops say

One person was killed Saturday in a crash that left three others hospitalized, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The two-vehicle collision happened at about 2 p.m. in Lexington County, said Lance Cpl. Lena Butler.

A 2003 Ford F-150 pickup truck was driving west on U.S. 178 when it collided with another Ford F-150, a 1997 model, that was heading south on D.E. Clark Road in the Pelion area, according to Butler.

A passenger in the 2003 pickup died at the scene, Butler said.

The Lexington County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified that passenger.

Both the driver of the 2003 pickup and the driver and a passenger in the 1997 truck were injured and taken to an area hospital, according to Butler. Further information on their conditions was not available.

There was no word if any of the people involved in the crash were wearing seat belts.

Information about what caused the pickups to collide was not available, but Butler said the Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the wreck.

Through Wednesday, 357 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2024, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 1,030 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least 23 people have died in Lexington County crashes in 2024, according to DPS data. There were 45 deaths reported in the county in 2023, DPS said.