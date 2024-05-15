One person dead after shooting in South Kansas City, police say

One person died following a shooting Tuesday night in South Kansas City.

Officers responded around 10:41 p.m. to the 11800 block of Blue Ridge Boulevard, where they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound, according to Sgt. Phillip DiMartino, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department.

Police performed life-saving measures, and emergency medical crews took the victim to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, DiMartino said.

Investigators believe an interaction between the victim and a suspect led to the shooting.

The killing was the 52nd homicide in Kansas City this year, according to data tracked by The Star, which includes fatal police shootings. At this time last year, there had been 60 homicides.

Police ask anyone with information to contact homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information provided to TIPS.