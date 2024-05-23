One person dead, two others injured after St. Charles Convention Center shooting

ST. CHARLES, Mo. — A person is dead and two others are hurt after a shooting in St. Charles last night.

It happened in the parking lot at the St. Charles Convention Center and the adjoining Embassy Suites hotel.

Authorities told FOX 2 that two people have been taken into custody. They have identified the person killed as 19-year-old Terrell Peete from St. Louis.

Video from the scene shows a car that crashed into the tree; that car appeared to have bullet holes in it.

St. Charles police say this all unfolded just after 8 p.m. last night. Authorities told FOX 2 that officers responded to reports of a triple shooting in the parking lot.

When they arrived, they found the crashed car and four people near the vehicle, three of them suffering from gunshot wounds.

Two of the three people with the injuries were taken to hospitals with what the police say were life-threatening injuries.

The third person who was hurt did not require immediate medical attention.

Authorities say Peete, who was one of the people shot and discovered by police, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

We do not have an update this morning on the condition of the other person who was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities have not provided any details on the two people who were taken into custody.

There was a second scene nearby the convention center that the police told FOX 2 was somehow connected with the violence; that connection is unclear as of now.

It’s unclear what led to the shooting in the first place. The St. Charles police investigation is still ongoing.

You are asked to call St. Charles police if you have any information.

