One-mile area west of Columbus evacuated after smoking hazmat trailer found in Franklinton

Columbus police began evacuating a one-mile area west of downtown Columbus Thursday morning after a tractor trailer with hazmat placards was seen smoking.

Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Jeffery Geitter said Columbus firefighters were called to the 1600 block of Mckinley Avenue at about 6 a.m. Thursday morning after the trailer was seen smoking. Inside were lithium ion batteries, Geitter said.

Engine 16 sits outside the new Columbus Fire Station 16 on Oakland Park Avenue in Columbus, Ohio, on January 20, 2021, the first day they would be responding to calls from the new station.

At 7:30 a.m., Geitter said Columbus police officers were moving door-to-door evacuating residents.

Four exit ramps are closed as a result of the evacuation, including ramps to Grandview Avenue from I-670 West and I-670 East and ramps to U.S. 40/Broad Street from I-70 East and I-70 West.

The Columbus Division of Fire’s hazmat team is working with the EPA and other agencies to assess the situation. The lithium ion batteries could explode or burn very rapidly, Geitter said. The

“This is a really methodical process,” Geitter said. “It's nothing we rush, and so we're just trying to handle this appropriately with the best experts advising.”

Geitter gave the following boundaries for the evacuation zone:

East boundary: Central Avenue

West boundary: North Grandview Avenue

North boundary: Grandview Avenue

South boundary: Broad Street

People displaced by the evacuation can go to Dodge Park and Community Center, Geitter said.

bagallion@dispatch.com

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: One-mile area west of Columbus evacuated for smoking hazmat trailer