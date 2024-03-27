‘One Memphis’ tour connects residents with city leaders

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — City leaders were out out in the community on Tuesday night, this time at the Ed Rice Community Center in Frayser.

Hosted by Mayor Paul Young, the community center was the third stop on the ‘One Memphis’ tour. The goal of the sessions is to address concerns and answer questions in the neighborhoods people call home.

Joined by Police Chief CJ Davis, city council members and other city leaders, Mayor Young addressed a wide array of topics such as blight, youth services and crime.

“It feels like we’re talking to our cousin, brother, because he is so comfortable with us,” Frayser resident Kami Reed said. “So, it makes us comfortable.”

One of the most prevalent topics asked about during the discussion was trash.

“We’ve established a strike team in the solid waste division to target areas of blight,” Solid Waste Director Phillip Davis said.

Other notable talking points were stray animals, support for youth services and crime.

One woman who spoke to WREG asked to not be on camera, but talked about an encounter with crime that has left a lasting impact on her daughter.

She said that her 13-year-old daughter was home when police chased criminals from Ridgecrest Apartments into her yard. They later found a bag full of drugs and cash that had been dropped there during the police chase.

“Right now she is traumatized. I can no longer leave her at home by herself,” the woman said.

After voicing her concerns, she said that she was comforted by Chief Davis’ response.

“I think at this point we need to work with other city entities because it’s becoming a nuisance,” Davis said. “Nobody should be traumatized in their own home.”

The woman’s newfound comfort is exactly what Mayor Young said he is hoping to accomplish with these city-wide discussions.

“Memphis is a feeling city,” Young said. “People like to know and feel their leaders and they want to know that you hear and understand their concerns.”

Mayor Young also spoke briefly about a new effort, called the Black Mayors’ Coalition on Crime, to try and address similar concerns plaguing cities across not just the Mid-South, but the nation.

The inaugural meeting, which will feature 21 mayors, will happen on Thursday.

