'One-man firing squad': Trial begins for man accused of firing assault rifle into vehicle

Dazzamon Jones is on trial this week in Kenton County Circuit Court for an Aug. 8 shooting that left 34-year-old Edgar Lopez dead.

After Dazzamon Jones pulled up his car behind Edgar Lopez’s vehicle on Aug. 8, he shattered Lopez’s rear windshield with rounds fired from an assault rifle, prosecutors said.

Jones continued firing as he moved from the rear of the black Kia Soul around to the driver’s seat where 34-year-old Lopez was sitting, fatally wounding the lifelong Covington resident, prosecutors said.

When Covington police arrived at the shooting scene on Russell Street, Lopez was already dead behind the wheel and his vehicle was riddled with bullets, according to a criminal complaint.

Assistant Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Emily Arnzen said Jones “made himself into a one-man firing squad.”

“This wasn’t just a shooting, it wasn’t just a killing, this was an execution,” Arnzen said.

Opening statements began Tuesday in 32-year-old Jones’ trial in Kenton County Circuit Court. He was indicted last year on a single count of murder.

Prosecutors say Lopez was walking along Banklick Street that evening when he was surprised and attacked by Brian Gray, 52, who was wielding a large chunk of concrete.

A bloody fight ensued in which Lopez, who was struck in the head, fought back and was able to wrestle the concrete chunk away from Gray.

The fight ended with both men hurt and Gray retreating through an alley to lie down in a yard on Russell Street, according to prosecutors. Lopez got into his vehicle and pulled onto Russell Street, stopping across from where Gray lay down.

Jones – identified in earlier court proceedings as Gray’s nephew – observed part of the fight, tailed the unarmed Lopez around the block to Russell Street and opened fire, according to court documents.

Arnzen said the medical examiner who performed the autopsy wasn’t able to put a number on how many times Lopez was shot. Police recovered at least 26 shell casings from the scene and the shooting was captured on a nearby business’ security camera.

Jones sped away in his Chevrolet Impala and police used other surveillance footage to track the car as it fled onto the interstate, investigators said in the complaint.

The car was later traced to Middletown, where it was being driven by Jones’ cousin. She told police that Jones handed her the keys a day after the shooting and directed her to a bridge where the vehicle was hidden.

Police also searched Jones’ Banklick Street home and found rifle magazines along with live rounds consistent with the gun used to kill Lopez, investigators said, adding markings on the ammunition matched markings on spent shell casings recovered from the crime scene.

Jones surrendered to police four days after the shooting. His attorneys do not dispute that he pulled the trigger, but they said that he acted to save Gray’s life.

Joseph Tutro, Jones’ public defender, said the feud between Gray and Lopez started with a fight that happened a month earlier.

Jones arrived in the middle of the Aug. 8 brawl and saw Lopez bash Gray’s head into the sidewalk, Tutro said, adding the wounded Gray then stumbled over to Jones’ car saying, “He’s going to kill me,” referring to Lopez.

After the fight broke up, Tutro said, Jones grew concerned for Gray’s safety once Lopez made threats and drove off in the same direction as Gray.

Tutro said Jones drove around the block and used the assault rifle for the first time to shoot and kill Lopez.

“He’s thinking, ‘I just need to save (Gray’s) life,’” Tutro said.

If convicted as charged, Jones faces a possible sentence of 20 to 50 years or life in prison. The case is being heard this week before Judge Patricia Summe.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Prosecutor: Man on trial used assault rifle as 'one-man firing squad'