One year later: City of Richmond gives statement on My Way Trading Warehouse fire

RICHMOND, Ind. — It has now been a year since the My Way Trading Warehouse fire brought the city of Richmond to a standstill.

On Wednesday, April 10, a month after the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency gave control of the site back to Richmond after its cleanup, the city and Mayor Ron Oler published a press release, giving an update on the removal stage and the future plans for the site.

Mayor Oler's statement

“First, and foremost, I would like to recognize the great work and thank our Richmond Fire Department and all of the emergency response teams, including support from Wayne County, the state of Indiana, our neighboring partners in Ohio, and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency," Oler said in the release. "One year ago today, their fast, hard and expert work prevented this fire from becoming a more significant disaster.

"I would also like to thank the EPA for their quick and diligent work in removing the solid waste and debris from the site. I’m grateful and relieved that the first part of the process is now complete and look forward to beginning the redevelopment phase to find a new use for this site.”

More: U.S. EPA and city of Richmond announce cleanup of My Way Trading warehouse fire

Update on debris removal

In the update on the site, the city said that the EPA had by February removed about 6,000 tons of fire debris and suspected asbestos containing materials from 310 and 358 NW F St.

The debris from the site was then taken to an EPA-approved landfill, with none of it going into any of the city landfills, according to the release.

Approximately 850 tons of scrap metal was also rinsed, washed and transferred by the EPA to a local recycling facility prior to returning these two sites to the city on March 22, the release stated.

More: City of Richmond to retake control of My Way Trading Warehouse site after EPA concludes cleanup

What does the future of the site look like?

The release noted that the city of Richmond is "evaluating potential redevelopment opportunities for the 310 and 358 properties" and will plan to engage with economic development partners "to consider, develop and implement the proper and appropriate next steps."

Additionally, the city sent legal demands to the attorneys for the former My Way Trading Warehouse that it must remove debris and other solid waste from the 308 NW F St. site.

More: Updates on Richmond fire one day later; ‘probably the largest fire I’ve seen in my career’

More: Richmond fire completely extinguished; residents still need to take precautions

More: Focus turns to getting displaced Richmond residents home as firefighters control blaze

Evan Weaver is a news and sports reporter at The Palladium-Item. Contact him on X (@evan_weaver7) or email at eweaver@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: City of Richmond gives statement and update on My Way Trading Warehouse fire