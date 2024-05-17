‘One of a kind’ dispensary opens in Danville

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The ribbon was cut on a new dispensary in Central Illinois, and this one is “one of a kind.”

Seven Point just opened down the road from the Golden Nugget Casino in Danville. It’s casting a wide net of possible clientele. The store also sells vinyl records and art.

They see possible advantages in how this new business can help the economy. They also say it might just be a solution to currently underfunded programs in town.

“We appreciate the investment you guys made and thank you very much for doing business here,” said Mayor Rickey Williams Jr.

Any new business is a reason to celebrate in Danville, and this one has a lot of buzz. Williams wasn’t going to miss the grand opening. His office has seen its share of tough economic news lately, with hundreds of layoffs at Quaker coming in June. This was a bright spot.

“The more businesses that we can have on a smaller level, it helps diversify your economy,” he said. “Then, God forbid you have something like a Quaker, it doesn’t impact you as much if you have a diversity of business.”

Williams said the shop won’t only add jobs. It will boost the economy in other ways, too.

“Every bit of the money that we receive from the cannabis tax goes to make supplemental payments to our police and fire pensions, which are underfunded. And so. our hope is that will help us pay down our shortfall a lot faster.”

Vermilion Advantage provided technical assistance to get Seven Point up and running. President Mike Marron thinks this is a high-potential investment.

“I think it’s important, especially given recent news in this community that we are bringing in any business that we can,” Marron said. “To bring jobs, bring revenue, bring tax revenue, bring commerce to our area — especially a business like this — brings in a lot of outside commerce, a lot of outside revenue, which is critically needed in our community.”

The grand opening had local food vendors out. The stores owner said he wants to continue working with Danville-based businesses.

