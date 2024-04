A homicide investigation is underway following a shooting early Sunday in Columbus.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan has confirmed Bryson Cochran, 17, was shot and pronounced dead at 1:23 a.m.

The shooting occurred in the 2900 block of Norris Road.

