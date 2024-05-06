One killed in shooting at Fort Worth apartments Monday, police say

Police are investigating a homicide after a shooting early Monday morning at an east Fort Worth apartment complex.

Shortly after midnight, officers were called to an apartment complex, the Tides at 5400, in the 5400 block of Boca Agua Drive, according to a police spokesperson.

Officers found a male victim dead. The victim will be identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Detectives have learned that the victim and several other people became involved in an altercation that led to a shooting in an apartment, police said.

No arrests have been announced.

A 911 caller reported hearing someone screaming that he had a gun and would shoot, according to a police call log.

