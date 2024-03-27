One hurt after being hit by vehicle in south Charlotte, MEDIC says
A person has been injured after being hit by a vehicle in south Charlotte Wednesday morning, according to MEDIC.
The incident occurred just before 7:30 a.m. on Pineville-Matthews Road.
MEDIC said the victim was taken to Atrium Main with serious injuries.
This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.
