One hospitalized after shooting at downtown Des Moines skatepark

Des Moines police are investigating a shooting at a downtown skate park that left one hospitalized early Friday morning.

The investigation began when a person arrived at a Des Moines hospital around 4 a.m. with gunshot wounds after an alleged shooting at Lauridsen Skatepark, 901 Second Ave., officers said.

The park closes at 10:30 p.m. each night and was not open at the time.

DMPD is investigating a shooting incident after a person with gunshot injury arrived at a local hospital shortly after 4 a.m. Care continues at this time.



A scene has been located at 901 2nd Ave.



At this time, there is no indication of ongoing danger to the neighborhood. pic.twitter.com/pKgzK8DzZn — Des Moines Police (@DMPolice) May 17, 2024

There is no indication of any ongoing danger in the neighborhood, according to police.

The victim remains in the hospital as of Friday morning and their condition is unknown, officers said.

More information about the shooting will be released later today, officers said.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Shooting at Des Moines skatepark leaves one person hospitalized