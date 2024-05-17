One hospitalized after shooting at downtown Des Moines skatepark

José Mendiola, Des Moines Register
·1 min read

Des Moines police are investigating a shooting at a downtown skate park that left one hospitalized early Friday morning.

The investigation began when a person arrived at a Des Moines hospital around 4 a.m. with gunshot wounds after an alleged shooting at Lauridsen Skatepark, 901 Second Ave., officers said.

The park closes at 10:30 p.m. each night and was not open at the time.

There is no indication of any ongoing danger in the neighborhood, according to police.

The victim remains in the hospital as of Friday morning and their condition is unknown, officers said.

More information about the shooting will be released later today, officers said.

