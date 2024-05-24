One dead, two injured in separate overnight shootings in Troy

TROY, Ala (WDHN) — Troy Police are investigating two seperate shootings in one night that left two injured and one dead

Officers responded to the first call at approximately 11:25 p.m. when they rushed to the 1100 block of U.S. 23 and found two women with gunshot wounds. Both women were transported to separate hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries.

According to Troy Police, an unidentified 17-year-old male was arrested and charged with discharging a firearm in city limits and reckless endangerment, and 20-year-old Anthony Jackson was arrested and charged with assault in the second degree.

At 2:23 a.m., officers responded to an unrelated shooting in the 400 block of Aster Circle and found a 3-year-old woman shot to death outside of her home.

No arrests have been made in the murder at this time.

Anyone with information on these cases is asked to contact the Troy Police Department at 334-566-0500 or the secret witness line at 334-566-5555.

