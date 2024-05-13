One dead, suspect detained in late night stabbing in Encinitas

ENCINITAS, Calif. (FOX 5/KUSI) — A man is dead and a suspect is in police custody following a Saturday night stabbing in San Diego’s North County, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department reports.

Deputies from the sheriff’s department responded to reports of a stabbing Saturday at 10:11 p.m. in the 300 block of Sprucewood Drive in Encinitas.

Upon arrival, deputies report they found a man with a stab wound. He was given medical aid and was taken to the hospital by the Encinitas Fire Department. The victim however succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

The victim has not yet been identified, pending a positive identification from the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Deputies say they detained a suspect about a half mile away from where the victim was found.

Sheriff’s Homicide detectives are investigating the fatal stabbing and say they are working to gather more evidence at this time as the motivation and circumstances of the crime are still under investigation.

The sheriff’s department confirmed there are no outstanding suspects and no apparent danger to the community.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330/after hours at 858-565-5200. Or you can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

