One dead in single-vehicle crash on Gateway West in East El Paso

A man died in a single-vehicle crash on Gateway West Boulevard that created traffic delays during the morning commute in East El Paso.

The crash occurred about 2:30 a.m. Monday, April 29, in the 11000 block of Gateway West Boulevard between Zaragoza Road and Lee Trevino Drive, according to the Texas Department of Transportation and El Paso police.

One person died at the scene of the crash, which is being handled by the the police Special Traffic Investigations Unit. Further details had not been released.

The crash investigation resulted in the closure of Gateway West and the Lee Trevino Exit on I-10 West. The right lane of I-10 West was also closed as a traffic control measure, TxDOT said on the X platform.

All lanes on I-10 were reopened by 6:30 a.m. Monday, but the Lee Trevino Exit was set to remain closed until the scene was cleared later in the morning, TxDOT said.

