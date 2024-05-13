One dead in Motorcycle crash in Southeast Kansas

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Kan. — One man is dead after a motorcycle crash near Coffeyville, Saturday night.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says it happened shortly before 8:00 p.m.

A motorcycle, operated by Charles Morris, 50, of Coffeyville – was Eastbound on US 166, near County Road 5900 when he left the road and struck a culvert.

His motorcycle came to a rest just east of the County Road.

Morris was pronounced dead at a Coffeyville hospital.

KHP does not know at this time if Morris was wearing a helmet.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE | FourStatesHomepage.com.