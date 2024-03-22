One dead in Elkhart shooting

Mar. 21—ELKHART — The Elkhart County Homicide Unit has been activated to handle the investigation of a fatal shooting Thursday in the 2400 block of Morton Ave. in Elkhart.

At about 7:25 p.m., the Elkhart City 911 Communications Center received a call of a shooting with injuries in the 2400 block of Morton Ave., a news release stated. Elkhart Police Department officers and other first responders were dispatched to the scene and arrived shortly thereafter.

Upon arrival in the area, officers saw an adult male victim with an apparent gunshot wound(s). Despite life-saving efforts, the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Initial investigation indicates that this was an isolated incident, and there is not an immediate danger to the public. The Homicide Unit was activated and took over the investigation, per protocol. Anyone with information regarding the investigation can call the unit at 574-295-2825.