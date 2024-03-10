Man in custody after police say he shot his brother in south Fort Worth Sunday morning

One man is in custody after police said he shot his brother at a south Fort Worth home Sunday morning.

Zjvon Packer, 27, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon family violence, according to police records.

Officers were sent to the the 400 block of Millbrook Lane Sunday morning to find the victim with a gunshot wound to his lower torso, police said. MedStar paramedics provided care on the scene.





MedStar did not respond to a request for information about the condition of the victim or if he was taken to a hospital.

Officers learned that the victim and Packer are brothers and that the Packer left the scene in a vehicle with his two small children before authorities arrived at the scene. They put out a description of the vehicle and a patrol sergeant responded that they were behind the vehicle near Farm Road 1187 in south Fort Worth.

After verifying the vehicle belonged to Packer, additional units joined the sergeant and started a pursuit of the vehicle, according to police. The vehicle didn’t stop and officers chased it into Burleson, where the vehicle pulled into a church near Southeast John Jones Drive and West County Road 714.

Officers arrested Packer and the two children in the vehicle were returned unharmed to family members.

The gun violence unit is leading the investigation.