It's (once again) election day, Kern: Here's what to know

Just two candidates remain on the ballot for today's special primary election for California’s 20th Congressional District, which includes parts of Kern, Fresno, Tulare and Kings counties.

They are 32nd District Assemblyman Vince Fong and Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux.

The two Republicans are competing for a partial-term seat, meaning whoever wins will finish out the remaining months left behind by former Rep. Kevin McCarthy. Since McCarthy’s exit from office on Dec. 31, the district has been left without representation in D.C. His term ends January 2025.

Both candidates were on the March 5 primary ballot competing to fill the full, two-year 20th Congressional District term and are scheduled to compete again in November for the term that starts next year.

Unlike the general election race, any candidate who receives 50% of the vote plus one in this special primary will win the seat outright. Such a person is considered elected and can be sworn into Congress as early as late May.

Registered voters in the 20th District should have already received their vote-by-mail ballot, which they can send through standard U.S. mail or drop it off at one of Kern County’s 19 elections drop boxes by 8 p.m.. It must be postmarked by Tuesday — a late postmark could disqualify a ballot.

Polls open for in-person voting at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

Kern Elections department will release results every two hours starting at 8 p.m. Tuesday, election spokesman Adam Clark said by email. After that, results will be published every two hours until the last poll site returns its ballots to Kern elections division. If needed, updated results will be published Tuesdays and Fridays.

As of Monday, early returns so far foretell “a smooth election,” Clark said, with only about 30,000 of the nearly 234,000 ballots issued having been submitted.

For a list of polling locations, visit https://www.kernvote.com/home/showpublisheddocument/13600.

For more information on elections, or for confirmation of eligibility to vote in the race, visit https://www.kernvote.com/upcoming-elections/special-election-cd-20.