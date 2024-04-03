OMEGA: Dennison and Ohio Railroad extension funding may come to Tuscarawas County

COSHOCTON − The Ohio Mid-Eastern Governments Association reported a banner year for 2023 and its leaders are hopeful for better still in 2024, as they wait to hear back on the latest round of Appalachian Community Grant funding.

OMEGA is a collaborative body of member governments that serves as a facilitator between state and federal government agencies and local entities to provide opportunities in economic and community development through networking, education, planning, research and allocation of resources. It serves Belmont, Carroll, Columbiana, Coshocton, Guernsey, Harrison, Holmes, Jefferson, Muskingum and Tuscarawas counties.

In 2023, the organization approved 19 grant applicants for $16.4 million and two loans for $360,000 leading to the creation of 106 new jobs across the region. This includes $3.1 million in Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) and Governor's Office of Appalachian (GOA) grants. Other funding was obtained via the Economic Development Association, Ohio Department of Transportation, Ohio Public Works Commission, Ohio Water Development Authority and other entities.

The current focus is on the Destination Appalachia: Pathway to Prosperity pitch to the Appalachian Community Grant program. Requested is $158 million for 41 projects in 26 communities and 10 counties. OMEGA Executive Director Vicki King-Maple said they vetted 90 projects total and narrowed it down to the ones they felt best could deliver transformational and sustainable projects.

Individual projects include overhaul of Secrest Auditorium and improvement of streetscapes in Zanesville, further development of Skip's Landing and bringing back to life the Pastime Theater in Coshocton, growing the Dennison and Ohio Railroad in Tuscarawas County to include stops in Newcomerstown and Coshocton, extending the Great Guernsey Trail to link Lore City and Kipling to Cambridge and much more across the region.

Estimates are the two years of construction and first five years of operation will have an overall regional impact of more than $1 billion, creating 7,394 new jobs and $18.5 million in new local taxes.

Ohio Mid-Eastern Governments Association President Joel Day, mayor of New Philadelphia, welcomes attendees to the recent annual membership meeting in Coshocton.

"This marked a once in a lifetime opportunity for the Appalachian region and I am most proud of the spirit of collaboration that was demonstrated throughout the process among our partnering constituents," King-Maple said. "We knew these project will be transformational to the region and we had to communicate it as such. It was crucial to drive home the sustainability and overall community vibrancy of all the projects."

Tuscarawas County projects for 2023

● $117,500 GOA grant to Kent State University at Tuscarawas and Buckeye Career Center for a multi-county advancement manufacturing corridor.

● $171,406 GOA grant to the Village of Dennison for the Grant Street downtown streetscape project.

● $250,000 ARC grant to the Village of Tuscarawas for wastewater treatment plant improvements.

● $250,00 ARC grant to Tuscarawas County for the Wilkshire Hills wastewater treatment plant phase two upgrades.

● $500,000 in congressional directed spending for the Tuscarawas wastewater improvement project

● $10,000 from the Kimble Foundation for Tuscarawas Memorial Park

● $50,000 from the Kimble Foundation for the New Philadelphia South Side Community Park.

● $16,194 from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources for Tuscarawas Memorial Park.

● $330,000 from the Community Development Block Grant CARES Act program for the Tuscarawas Food Truck Park.

● $128,000 from the Ohio Department of Transportation infrastructure bank loan program for Cherry Street sidewalk improvements.

● $233,794 grant from the Regional Transportation Planning Organization to the Village of Port Washington to help improve 6,980 linear feet of sidewalk.

● $225,000 from the Safe Routes to School program and $756,200 from the Transportation Alternatives Program to the Village of Port Washington.

● $309,000 from the Safe Routes to School program and $900,000 from the Transportation Alternatives Program to the Village of Strasburg.

● $19,203 in ODOT Township Sign Grant Awards to Jefferson Township and $42,655 to Warwick Township.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: OMEGA seeks funding for extension of Dennison and Ohio Railroad