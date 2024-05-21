Oklahoma has record-breaking tornado season in 2024, NWS data shows

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Recent data from the National Weather Service shows that Oklahoma has had a record-breaking tornado season in 2024, with numbers still climbing as the NWS continues to assess storms from April and May.

According to a preliminary report from the NWS, the state of Oklahoma has seen 82 total tornadoes as of Tuesday morning. That’s double the yearly average total for January through May (41), and the NWS is expected to add at least eight more tornadoes to the 2024 total.

These are the tornado averages for Oklahoma since 1950:

January – 0.4

February – 0.9

March – 3.9

April – 11.8

May – 24.0

Jan-May total – 41

55 of the 82 tornadoes were recorded in April of this year, breaking the record for most tornadoes in the month of April. The previous record was 54 tornadoes in April 2012.

This year also marks the first time two EF4+ tornadoes have touched down in the same year since 2013. The first EF4 tore through Marietta in Love County on April 27, while the second one hit Osage County on May 6.

Here’s the breakdown of the 2024 tornadoes by rating:

EF0 – 18

EF1 – 43

EF2 – 5

EF3 – 2

EF4 – 2

EFu – 12

For the latest data on Oklahoma tornadoes in 2024, visit weather.gov.

