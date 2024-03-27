Oklahoma officials release full autopsy report for Nex Benedict

Editor's note: If you or someone you know has suicidal thoughts, addictive tendencies, stress and other mental health issues, you can call or text 988, Oklahoma's Mental Health Hotline, or call 911.

Oklahoma's chief medical examiner on Wednesday released its full autopsy report in the case of Nex Benedict, the Owasso teen whose death has drawn widespread attention and outrage.

The detailed findings show elevated levels of diphenhydramine, an antihistamine, and fluoxetine, an antidepressant, in Benedict's bloodstream. The office had previously disclosed summary findings that showed Benedict died from toxic levels of those medications and concluded the 16-year-old died by suicide.

The autopsy was performed Feb. 9, one day after Benedict died and two days after the teen was injured in a fight inside an Owasso High bathroom with other students. Benedict used the pronouns they, them, he and him, raising questions about whether they were bullied because of their gender expansive identity. Their death has also generated nationwide scrutiny over the steps Oklahoma schools take to keep gay and transgender children safe.

Benedict's family declined to comment Wednesday after the full autopsy report became public.

Mourners gather at a memorial service last month for Nex Benedict, an Owasso teen who died one day after a fight at school. Oklahoma's chief medical examiner ruled Benedict died by suicide.

The pathologist, Dr. Ross Miller, noted several bruises, a cut and other injuries on Benedict's head in the report but determined none played a direct role in their death.

Miller noted that his findings are a medical determination. "The manner of death is not a legal determination of culpability or intent, as such decisions are outside the scope of the medical examiner’s role," Miller wrote.

Prosecutors announced last week that they would not file any charges in connection with Benedict's death or the fight that preceded it. Steve Kunzweiler, the Tulsa County district attorney who made the decision, described the altercation as one of "mutual combat."

The U.S. Department of Education has launched a civil rights investigation into allegations that Owasso High School failed to adequately address allegations of sex-based bullying. The school has denied that administrators failed to act on any report of bullying but said it would fully cooperate with federal investigators.

The investigation came about after the Human Rights Campaign lodged a formal complaint against the school. Kelley Robinson, the president of the national LGBTQ advocacy group, said the autopsy report leaves many questions unanswered, including what steps schools are taking to protect other gay and transgender students.

“The full report does little to fill in the gaps in information about that day or the more than a year of bullying and harassment that led up to it," Robinson said in a statement. "It does not answer the questions of so many in Oklahoma and across the country."

Robinson's group is part of a coalition of advocacy organizations seeking the removal of state Schools Superintendent Ryan Walters in response to Benedict's death.

This is a developing story.

