No charges in Nex Benedict case, Tulsa DA says

A man who counter-protested a rally for Nex Benedict outside Owasso High School drew a crowd and police presence as Owasso students and supporters gathered outside Owasso High School Monday morning to hold a peaceful demonstration in honor of Nex Benedict, calling on school and state officials to better protect LGBTQ+ students. Molly Young/The Oklahoman

Editor's note: If you or someone you know has suicidal thoughts, addictive tendencies, stress and other mental health issues, you can call or text 988, Oklahoma's Mental Health Hotline, or call 911.

The District Attorney of Tulsa County has decided against filing charges in the case of Nex Benedict.

In a lengthy news release Thursday, Steve Kunzweiler called Benedict's death, which was ruled a suicide by Oklahoma's chief medical examiner, a "tragedy." But he said that based on the investigation by the Owasso Police Department, the "filing of juvenile charges is not warranted."

FILE - In this image provided Malia Pila, Nex Benedict poses outside the family's home in Owasso, Okla., in December 2023. The death of Nex Benedict, a nonbinary student the day after a fight inside an Oklahoma high school restroom, has been ruled a suicide, the state medical examiner's office said Wednesday, March 13, 2024. (Sue Benedict via AP, File)

The Owasso High School sophomore died the day after a fight with other students in a school bathroom, raising questions about whether they were bullied or targeted because of their gender expansive identity. Benedict, 16, used the pronouns he, him, they and them, their friends and relatives have said.

The teen's death has gained national attention. Their family has called on school administrators, lawmakers and others to end hate and bullying in schools.

Jacob Biby, an attorney representing the Benedict family, declined to comment about the district attorney's decision not to file charges when he was reached late Thursday.

In his statement, Kunzweiler said that "from all of the evidence gathered, this fight was an instance of mutual combat. I do not have a reasonable belief that the State of Oklahoma could sustain its burden of proof beyond a reasonable doubt if charges were presented for prosecution.

Read the full statement here.

This is a developing story.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: No charges to be filed in Nex Benedict case, Tulsa DA says