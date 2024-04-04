Oklahoma election season is here: Candidates begin filing to run for office at the state Capitol

Political hopefuls were out early Wednesday morning, filing their paperwork for the state Legislature, U.S. Congress and Oklahoma's lone statewide seat this year — corporation commissioner. Some candidates came alone, some with spouses and families in tow, and a few arrived as early as 7:30 a.m., said Misha Mohr, Oklahoma State Election Board public information officer.

State Rep. Max Wolfley, R-Midwest City, beat 'em all. Wolfley hit the Capitol at 6:30 a.m.

If he is successful this year, he will serve his third term in the Oklahoma House of Representatives. “I feel we got a lot done,” he said. “We funded public education at record levels without a tax increase. We cut the grocery tax. But there’s still more to do.”

Wolfley said he was looking forward to working on House Joint Resolution 1025, a constitutional amendment that would double the income qualifier for the senior property tax freeze.

Democratic state Rep. Andy Fugate, who represents Del City, said he filed for reelection around 10 a.m. Fugate said he expected an opponent. "They usually scurry around and find someone to run against me," he said.

Paul Ziriax, state election board secretary, registers a candidate during 2024 candidate filing Wednesday at the state Capitol.

Some incumbents file early for political office

Across the rotunda, Senate Majority Floor Leader Greg McCortney said he was ready for the upcoming election cycle. McCortney, R-Ada, has been chosen as the Senate's new president pro tempore — providing he wins reelection and the Republicans hold the majority.

"There are a lot of rumors about whether or not I'd have a candidate file against me," he said. "But the last time I looked, no one has been here other than me to file for this district."

For weeks now, the talk at the state Capitol was that Gov. Kevin Stitt was recruiting candidates to run against some incumbent senators, including McCortney. Last week, Senate Pro Tempore Greg Treat cautioned the governor about getting involved in legislative races.

“It is going to be very unwelcome if he tries to take out members of our caucus, and I know there are strong rumors to that end that he is seeking to take out good members of the Republican caucus," Treat, R-Oklahoma City, said. “That would not be received well inside this building, nor would it be received well outside this building."

Treat is serving his final term in office.

Stitt's spokesperson, Abegail Cave, said the governor had not made any endorsements. "He isn’t actively campaigning against Sen. McCortney," Cave said in an email to The Oklahoman.

Sen. Greg McCortney, R-Ada, files during the 2024 candidate filing Wednesday at the state Capitol. McCortney has been chosen as the Senate's new president pro tempore, as long as he wins reelection and the Republicans retain the majority.

Still, some incumbents will see primary challengers. In Senate District 17 — in Shawnee — former state Sen. Ron Sharp is seeking to get his old job back. Sharp, a former schoolteacher, said he has been concerned by the extreme positions taken by the incumbent, Sen. Shane Jett.

Sharp was defeated by Jett two years ago.

"We're not preparing kids for the future," Sharp said. "And I'm concerned about the state Department of Education. We need to address mental health for children. We just can't keep cutting taxes without a knowledge of how these programs are going to be run."

Munson: Democrats, GOP can work together

House Minority Leader Cyndi Munson, a Democrat from Oklahoma City, said she was looking forward to running again.

“I absolutely love my job,” she said. “I love serving the state of Oklahoma and House District 85, and over the years I have spent many, many days, hours a month knocking on doors and getting to know my constituents. When you do that, you get to know them pretty personally and the issues that they really care about.”

As the minority leader, Munson said she has made it a priority to try to find balance in a state Legislature that has become a one-party supermajority. With Republicans in charge of every branch of government, she said Democrats don't have much of an opportunity to work on the issues that are important to all Oklahomans.

“I truly believe I bring that voice to the state Capitol, still passionate and always will be about public education and women and girls and making sure they have the opportunities that they need,” Munson said. She said it was a constant fight to ensure that women have access to reproductive health care.

“Democrats are doing the work to build relationships across the aisle, but also across the state of Oklahoma, really listening to what it is that they care about, what they want to see accomplished,” she said.

Munson said the majority party needs to stop passing extremist legislation, stop going after the most marginalized groups of people and start prioritizing working families and working people who need a living wage. She said she realized that both Republicans and Democrats were frustrated by the actions of state schools Superintendent Ryan Walters, so it shouldn't be a partisan issue for the Legislature to hold him accountable.

“He continues to put a target on the backs of public education, teachers and now families and students,” she said. “With the loss of Nex Benedict, the rhetoric that comes from him and his inability to run an agency to properly support our public education system is problematic and becomes more problematic as days go on that they don’t hold him accountable.

"My message to Oklahomans is to look to Democratic candidates who are running up and down the ballot, especially for the Legislature,” she said. “If you want real accountability, you’re going to have to have balance in the state House.”

The filing period for political candidates continues through Friday.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Filing period for Oklahoma elections running through Friday