Oklahoma City-area hit by 3.1-magnitude earthquake Thursday

Residents reported feeling an earthquake Thursday morning near Edmond, which continues a recent rise in quakes felt around the Oklahoma City metro.

The U.S. Geological Survey reports that a 3.1-magnitude earthquake was reported around 10 a.m. at about 5 miles east of Edmond. The quake had a very shallow depth of 6.8 km (4.2 mi) and was felt by many near the epicenter but not further into the OKC metro.

Did you feel it?

Citizen scientists can report earthquake experiences to the USGS online at https://earthquake.usgs.gov

Is Oklahoma getting more earthquakes?

In January, a 4.1-magnitude earthquake shook central Oklahoma amid a series of several earthquakes clustered together over a weekend, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

State seismologist Jake Walter told USA TODAY the area has recorded about 18 earthquakes in a 12-hour span. Connecting the dots, Walter added, the quakes follow a fault identified by researchers.

The area has seen an uptick in earthquakes in recent years, he said. Human activities, including fracking, have fueled the increase.

While the area saw its peak in activity in 2015-16 – derived from wastewater disposal used in oil and natural gas production pumped deep below fracking areas – smaller seismic activity, often unfelt by residents, has continued to occur. However, there doesn't appear to have been wastewater disposal in the area as of late.

Contributing: Eduardo Cuevas, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma earthquake: USGS records 3.1 quake near Edmond