Okaloosa sheriff’s deputy shoots man twice after ‘domestic dispute:’ OCSO

MARY ESTHER, Fla. (WKRG) — An Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputy shot a man twice today after a domestic dispute that required law enforcement’s intervention, according to the OCSO.

Planet Fitness locations in Daphne, Fairhope, and Mobile receive bomb threats

“OCSO deputies responded to an armed disturbance at a residence on Long Pointe Drive in Mary Esther today around 1:45 pm.,” an OCSO Facebook post said. “An adult male had been involved in a domestic dispute with family members earlier in the day, armed himself with a firearm and committed aggravated assault on his family members and later responding deputies.”

The post said the man ignored “many” commands to disarm and that deputies unsuccessfully tried less lethal techniques.

“Under threat, a deputy fired at him, striking him twice,” the post said.

The man reportedly received non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Do this by April 30 if you want loan forgiveness this year

OCSO has not released the man’s identity and said in the post, which restricted who can comment, “More information will be released at a later time.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.