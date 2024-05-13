Okaloosa County Jail warns inmates’ families about bond scam

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Department of Corrections issued a warning to inmates’ families about a recent uptick in bond scams.

According to a news release, Okaloosa County Department of Corrections staff members have encountered multiple instances of individuals posing as bail bondsmen to families of inmates.

Gulf Coast storm damage after Friday’s severe weather (Photos)

“These individuals contact family members of inmates and claim to be able to bond their family members out of jail if they are given payment in the form of gift card numbers or virtual payments such as Cash App or Venmo in various dollar amounts,” the release said.

Officials said the public should know that “legitimate bail bond agents have statutorily imposed restrictions (on) solicitation,” the release said. Bail bond agents must provide clients with a contract, receipt, advisement of terms, and contact information for their purpose of making a complaint.

The release said bonding agents will not reach out to families to notify them of an arrest. Families of inmates must first contact a registered bonding agent before meeting them in person and then exchange the information to accept payments for their service.

“Defendants and Indemnitors are required to sign all documents and receipts in person,” the release said.

Fairhope unveils $2 million Art Alley in the heart of the city

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is now investigating these cases.

Residents who can encounter cases like this should report them to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office at 850-651-7400.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.