OK Dept. of Wildlife Conservation closes Sooner Lake ahead of Memorial Day

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation has announced Sooner Lake is closed.

Oklahoma Wildlife officials say only waterfowl hunting by permit is allowed. Waterfowl hunters must hunt within 50 yards of staked, numbered blind sites. Numbered blind sites are designated on the Sooner Lake hunt map.

All other areas of the lake closed to all hunting.

According to Oklahoma Game Wardens, “Sooner Lake is temporarily closed due to elevated microorganism levels most likely due to recent rains and high winds. OG&E is monitoring the levels and will re-open the lake to public usage when conditions return to normal.”

