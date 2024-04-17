Ohio Supreme Court says death records in a database aren't subject to public disclosure

The Ohio Supreme Court said in a 5-2 ruling that the names and addresses in a database of deaths are not a public record.

Justices decided that particular information is protected health info.

Former Columbus Dispatch reporter Randy Ludlow wanted cause-of-death information from the Ohio Department of Health at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The department provided some information but withheld the names and addresses of those who died, saying state law prohibited release of protected health information.

Writing for the majority, Justice Patrick Fischer said the names and addresses combined with other medical information would constitute protected health information.

The court rejected Ludlow's claim that while the law protects privacy for living people, it does not apply to deceased people.

In another decision issued in 2020, the court blocked the release of school records of the Dayton mass shooter. The court determined that state law didn't provide an exception to releasing records without the student's consent, even after he died.

Justices Jennifer Brunner and Michael Donnelly dissented, saying under another state law the entire death record is available if someone requests it by visiting a local health department.

