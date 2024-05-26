Ohio State University announces new OSU-Newark dean-director to begin in August

Matthew Smith, dean of the College of Humanities and Behavioral Sciences at Radford University, will replace Bill MacDonald as dean-director of Ohio State University-Newark, on Aug. 1.

NEWARK − Ohio State University announced on Thursday the selection of Matthew Smith as the next dean and director of Ohio State-Newark, beginning Aug. 1.

Smith currently serves as dean of the College of Humanities and Behavioral Sciences at Radford University, a public university in Radford, Virginia, where he is also a professor of communication.

Smith will replace Bill MacDonald, who celebrated 30 years with Ohio State-Newark, including dean-director since 2004. MacDonald has served in several positions, including associate professor of sociology and executive dean of the regional campuses.

One of MacDonald's research interests is how religious beliefs influence attitudes and behaviors. He has also conducted research on race and on stepfamilies.

In his deanship at Radford, Smith leads the university’s largest college, which includes about 120 full-time faculty and up to 2,200 students. The college includes a school of eight departments, four interdisciplinary programs and Army ROTC.

Smith's appointment comes as Ohio State announced Jason Opal will take over as dean and director of the Mansfield regional campus on Aug. 15. Opal is associate dean of graduate studies in the Faculty of Arts at McGill University, one of Canada's leading public research institutions.

Ryan Schmiesing, the OSU senior vice provost for external engagement, said, "Matt is not only an exceptional scholar and leader, but as a first-generation college graduate, he deeply believes in the transformative power of higher education. I look forward to his collaboration and leadership as our regional campuses continue to expand access and affordability, ensuring that future generations of Buckeyes can realize their potential.”

Prior to joining Radford in 2018, Smith held leadership and faculty roles at Wittenberg University in Springfield, Ohio. He served in various leadership roles at Wittenberg, including as Department of Communication chairman, co-director of communication and business leadership experience, and director of cinema studies.

Smith said, "I am so impressed with the work being done at Ohio State-Newark and the commitment that I have seen (OSU) President (Ted) Carter and his team express in re-prioritizing the regional campuses as an essential part of the university’s overall mission. I’m excited to be a part of a team of regional deans carrying forward Ohio State’s land-grant mission in coordination with one another and with leadership in Columbus."

Significant growth and development in Licking County, including a new Intel facility and the expansion of Meta and Google facilities, creates new opportunities for Ohio State-Newark, according to an OSU press release. The SciDome, established through a public/private partnership between Ohio State-Newark and The Works, is open to The Works’ guests, school tours and Ohio State-Newark classes and programming.

The campus is also home to the university’s Newark Earthworks Center. This interdisciplinary academic center holds a unique opportunity to promote scholarly engagement and research about Ohio’s only UNESCO World Heritage site, the Hopewell Ceremonial Earthworks.

More than 1,500 first-year Ohio State students start their academic journeys on a regional campus. Students can complete the first one to three years of any of Ohio State’s 200-plus majors on the Newark campus before transitioning to the Columbus campus to complete their degree. Eight majors can be completed at Ohio State Newark.

“I’ve lived in or near Ohio for most of my life, and no other institution that I have seen is held in such high regard by its community or has demonstrated as much of a commitment to giving back to its community," Smith said. "I am eager to get to know our long-term community partners and explore how we may welcome new partners into the fold."

Smith, a native of Wheeling, West Virginia, earned his doctoral degree and master's from Ohio University, and his bachelor's from West Liberty State College. As a scholar, he has published 12 books and co-edits an ongoing international book series.

Karla Zadnik, the OSU interim executive vice president and provost, said, "We are grateful to Bill MacDonald for his remarkable two decades of leadership. We also extend our deep appreciation for the counsel of the search advisory committee, chaired by Patrick Louchouarn, senior vice provost for faculty."

The university will honor MacDonald for his 20 years as dean and director, 7-11 p.m. June 15 at Union Square Music Hall in Newark for "Rocking' With the Dean."

