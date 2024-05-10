How Ohio stacks up in study of best teachers in the US

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As the school year winds down across the nation students are preparing to advance to the next grade and most likely a new teacher.

With their thoughts on the future at this time, parents and guardians might wonder how their child’s instruction stacks up against other classrooms.

Niche, an online site that collects reviews and ratings for every school and college in America, has performed an annual study to determine where the school districts with the best teachers can be found in the U.S. and several are in Ohio.

Landing at the top of the list was Mariemont City Schools located just outside Cincinnati. The school district is a top-rated, public school system with 1,553 students from grades K-12.

The district not only received an A+ for its teachers, but also for its academics, college prep, and clubs. According to Niche, the average Mariemont teacher makes $83,417 per year. This is much higher than the National Education Association‘s national average of $69,544.

The next Ohio school district on the list was Dayton’s Oakwood Schools at number six. It has 2,049 students in grades PK, K-12 with a student-teacher ratio of 17 to 1. According to state test scores, 88% of students are at least proficient in math and 88% in reading.

Central Ohio’s Dublin City Schools came in at number 12 on Niche’s list. It has 16,525 students in grades PK, K-12 with a student-teacher ratio of 18 to 1. State test scores show that 71% of students are at least proficient in math and 75% in reading.

The fourth Ohio school district, Cincinnati’s Indian Hill Exempted Village, rounded out the top 20. It has 2,189 students in grades K-12 with a student-teacher ratio of 15 to 1. According to state test scores, 84% of students are at least proficient in math and 88% in reading.

Ohio finished just behind the suburbs around Chicago and New York City, which combined, made up half the top 20 school districts. The Buckeye State had four schools in the top 20 and 2 in the top 10.

Check out the top 20 school districts with the best teachers in the U.S., according to Niche, below:

To see the full Niche rankings or find out where your school district ranks, check out the full report here.

