Ohio primary election: View results for Franklin, Delaware, Licking, other counties

March 19, 2024; Bexley, Ohio, USA; People vote at Driving Park Recreation Center on Election Day on Tuesday.

Polls closed at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday as Ohioans wait for results in a host of political primary races and ballot issues on everything from municipal taxes to school construction.

Here's where you can find comprehensive election results. The first results to appear will be absentee and in-person early voting ballots. Votes cast today will then be reported throughout the evening.

Ohio U.S. Senate results - Republicans

The state's most closely watched primary is the Republican race for U.S. Senate and the chance to face Democrat Sherrod Brown in the fall. The Republicans are Matt Dolan; Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, whose office oversees the state's elections; and Bernie Moreno, who has the endorsement of former President Trump.

In Franklin County, the hottest race is the Democratic primary for prosecutor. The historic race has three Black attorneys vying for the nomination to replace current Prosecutor Gary Tyack, a Democrat who is retiring. They are: Delaware City Attorney Natalia Harris, who lives in Columbus; Columbus City Council member Shayla Favor, a former assistant city attorney; and Anthony Pierson, deputy chief counsel in Tyack's office who has Tyack's support. The Democratic winner will face the lone Republican on the primary ballot, Columbus defense attorney John P.M. Rutan, in November.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio voting results: View numbers for state, Frenklin County races