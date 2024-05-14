Ohio Highway Patrol looking for driver who fatally struck motorcyclist Monday evening

FALLS TOWNSHIP − The Ohio Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate a two-vehicle traffic crash that resulted in a fatality. It happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. Monday near milepost 8 on U.S. 40.

Authorities said Gary M. Frey, 71, of Zanesville was driving a 2015 BMV motorcycle eastbound. A light-colored silver Chevy 3500 four-door pickup with a black utility bed was westbound, according to witnesses.

The truck failed to yield while making a left turn onto Whites Road and struck the bike. The truck then fled the scene, authorities said.

Frey was transported to Genesis Hospital by Falls Township Emergency Medical Services. He was pronounced dead at the medical facility by the Muskingum County Coroner's Office. Also assisting on scene were the Muskingum County Sheriff's Office.

The driver of the pickup has yet to be identified. Anyone with information on the vehicle or driver, can contact the Zanesville post of the Ohio Highway Patrol at 740-453-4972.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Zanesville man dies in hit-skip motorcycle crash; patrol seeks driver