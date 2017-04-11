Ohio Ford Dealer Will Sell You a 550-HP Mustang EcoBoost For $33,000

From Road & Track

Ohio dealership Lebanon Ford got attention last year for offering 727-hp supercharged Mustangs for just $40,000. Now, the dealership is offering a similarly wild package for the four-cylinder Mustang EcoBoost. How does 550 horsepower for $32,995 sound? Sounds pretty good to us.

That price buys you includes a base Mustang EcoBoost ($26,195) with a larger Borg-Warner turbocharger, a bigger intercooler, and a Cobb Accessport used to flash the ECU. With these parts and a tune from VMP Performance, Lebanon Ford tells R&T the Mustang EcoBoost can make 550 horses on a "conservative" tune.

While you can order this package on a base-model Mustang for under $33,000, the dealer recommends adding Ford's $1995 EcoBoost Performance Package, which offers bigger wheels, modified chassis tuning, and additional cooling. The package is available with either transmission, though the automatic requires additional upgrades.

Lebanon Ford claims that with a good driver and a set of drag radials, this car can run the quarter-mile between 11.2 and 11.7 seconds. Of course, installing this kit voids the Mustang's factory powertrain warranty, so know what you're getting into before you upgrade.

If you already own a Mustang EcoBoost, Lebanon Ford will install the upgrade kit for $7699. The dealer will even let you finance it.

A Mustang making 240 more horsepower than stock for just $33,000 is an impressive performance bargain. If you're willing to throw your factory warranty out the window, suddenly the EcoBoost presents a serious horsepower option.

You Might Also Like