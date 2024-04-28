Ohio father arrested after allegedly leaving 10-month-old child in car alone while at casino

An Ohio father was arrested after police say he left his young child in a car alone while inside a nearby casino.

Cleveland officers found the 10-month-old girl in a parking garage at 2151 Ontario Street, WOIO reported. Officers say the girl’s father left her alone for over an hour and a half while he was inside the JACK casino.

Police arrested the 27-year-old man on suspicion of child endangerment and permitting child abuse, WTOL reported. He was not formally charged as the incident remains under investigation.

The child was transported to a hospital for a “precautionary checkup” before releasing her to her family, according to WTOL.