Ohio father arrested after allegedly leaving 10-month-old child in car alone while at casino
An Ohio father was arrested after police say he left his young child in a car alone while inside a nearby casino.
Cleveland officers found the 10-month-old girl in a parking garage at 2151 Ontario Street, WOIO reported. Officers say the girl’s father left her alone for over an hour and a half while he was inside the JACK casino.
Police arrested the 27-year-old man on suspicion of child endangerment and permitting child abuse, WTOL reported. He was not formally charged as the incident remains under investigation.
The child was transported to a hospital for a “precautionary checkup” before releasing her to her family, according to WTOL.