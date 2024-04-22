Ohio corrections lieutenant’s shooting death being investigated as reckless homicide

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the death of an Ohio corrections officer who died after being shot during a training session earlier this month as a reckless homicide.

Our news partners at WBNS in Columbus obtained an 18-page report into Lt. Rodney Osborne’s death on Monday. In it, the name of the person who is the subject of the investigation was redacted. That individual has not been charged at this time.

The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation of Corrections (ODRC) said one of its employees, a special operations commander, was placed on administrative leave on April 10 as the investigation continues.

That commander has been in his current role since January 2021.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Osborne was shot on April 9 during a training exercise on the firing range at the Correctional Training Academy in Pickaway County.

“The incident appears to be a tragic accident but is being investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol,” an ODRC social media post said. “We ask you please keep his family and team members in your prayers.”

Osborne had been with the Ohio Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation for 13 years and worked at the Southern Ohio Corrections Facility in Scioto County.