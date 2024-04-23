Ohio Attorney General files emergency motion to lift temporary block of Ohio House Bill 68

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is asking the Ohio Supreme Court to lift a temporary restraining order to prevent the ban on gender-affirming care for minors.

>>RELATED: Judge temporarily blocks Ohio ban on gender-affirming care for minors

He filed an emergency motion on Monday and argued that a Franklin County judge overstepped his judicial authority by placing on hold House Bill 68, according to an Ohio Attorney General’s Office spokesperson.

“One judge from one county does not have more power than the governor’s veto pen,” said Yost in a statement.

News Center 7 previously reported that Franklin County Judge Michael Holbrook issued a temporary restraining order last Tuesday.

HB 68 was set to take effect on Wednesday.

>>RELATED: ACLU of Ohio files lawsuit challenging ban on gender-affirming care for minors

House Bill 68 would ban gender-affirming care for transgender people under 18, as well as ban transgender student-athletes from competing in women’s and girls’ sports.

Gov. Mike DeWine vetoed it in December but that veto was overridden by the Ohio House and Senate earlier this year.

Yost wants the Ohio Supreme Court to narrow the injunction and order the Franklin County judge to act within his limits.

The ACLU of Ohio argues that Ohioans have a constitutional right to make personal healthcare decisions without government intrusion.