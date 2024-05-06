Oh deer! Animals cause I-77 crash in Jackson Township that results in diesel fuel leak

JACKSON TWP. ‒ Two deer that ran in front of a dump truck caused a collision Monday morning that led to about 40 gallons of diesel fuel leaking onto Interstate 77 and an exit ramp.

Police Lt. Jason Collins said the truck hit the deer while driving north on the highway. The crash caused a fuel tank to be punctured. The truck then drove onto the exit ramp for Portage Street NW.

He said the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency was applying 20 tons of absorbent material to collect the fuel, which did not enter any waterway.

The exit ramp was closed, as was part of eastbound Portage. Collins said a portion of I-77 may be closed temporarily.

Road closures were expected to last until 2 p.m.

Police were dispatched to the scene at 8:52 a.m.

A photo posted on social media shows a dump truck with a broken windshield.

