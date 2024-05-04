The reason you can't use the southbound Faircrest exit on I-77: Tractor-trailer crash

CANTON TWP. ‒ The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a tractor-trailer crash on the Interstate 77 overpass at Faircrest.

The crash was reported at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, and crews are still on scene as of 4:30 p.m., according to a dispatcher.

No crash details was immediately available.

However, state troopers and Canton police had blocked access to the overpass and Interstate 77 southbound ramps. Additionally, a stretch of Faircrest Street from Sherman Church Road to just before the Interstate 77 northbound ramps were closed.

The crash investigation didn't interfere with northbound traffic, either on Interstate 77 or on the ramps.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: State troopers: Tractor-trailer crash on I-77 overpass in Stark County