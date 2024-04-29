Officials seeking suspect in aggravated assault, shooting incident

CLEARFIELD, Utah (ABC4) — Officials with the Clearfield Police Department are searching for a suspect believed to be involved in an alleged aggravated assault and shooting incident that happened on Sunday afternoon.

Around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, officers received calls of shots being fired near an apartment complex, according to a press release. Officers from several police departments responded to the scene and “located evidence that shots were fired,” according to the release.

“The police officers also located a vehicle with several bullet holes as well as witnesses that observed people leaving from the area,” the press release said.

Three people were taken into custody in connection to the incident, but officers believe a fourth person fled the scene.

Officers are seeking information on the fourth suspect, who is believed to be Richard Tehero, 44.

Police said Tehero was last seen wearing a black-and-white striped hoodie and driving a black 2017 GMC truck with Utah license plates 6X8CG. Police said he was possibly shot in the foot, and continued on to say that “detectives would like to check his welfare and interview him.”

Clearfield police said Tehero is known to carry firearms. Anyone who sees the truck or Richard Tehero has been asked to call 911.

Clearfield police said arrests may be made after witnesses and detained individuals are interviewed.

Police said they may release more information at a later time if they believe there is an ongoing threat. The incident is still under investigation and the case is currently active.

There is no further information at this time.

